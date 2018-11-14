New banners proposed by the city

TROY — On Wednesday, Troy Planning Commission got its first look at the proposed new banners to replace the Gentleman of the Road badges located on the Masonic Temple Lodge building on West Main Street.

The banner design was presented by Jessica Nielsen of Olivine Design Studio. The Planning Commission tabled the discussion until Nov. 28 due to the lack of an application and signed approval of the owner of the Masonic Temple. The banner item was not listed on the planning commission agenda.

The canvas banners include a barcode to represent the first barcode scanned at the former Marsh supermarket in troy. The design also includes a Waco airplane, which was also featured on the Gentleman of the Road banner. The colors of the banner are navy and orange and the circular ring found in the new city of Troy logo. On the wings of the Waco airplane are the number “18” and “14” to represent the 1814 year when the city of Troy was incorporated.

A QR code, a barcode that is readable by smartphones, is also included in the design. The QR code would provide the user with information regarding the symbols on the banner and their ties to Troy history.

Director of Public Service and Safety and planning commission member Patrick Titterington said the current banners, replaced in 2015, are “rapidly fading” and need to be replaced. The Action Troy Partnership provided input of the design. The city of Troy would cover the cost of the banners and its installation at a cost of $1,800, Titterington said.

Chairman of the planning commission Alan Kappers said he was “not enthralled” with parts of the design within the historical district including the QR code. While parts of the design are historic to the city’s history, it didn’t match the historical district aesthetic in his opinion. He also supported tabling the item due to the lack of an application from the city which is required of local businesses and applicants in downtown Troy.

Vice-Chairman Jim McGarry said he was happy to see the Waco bi-plane as part of the design as a member of the Waco Historical Society. Mayor Michael Beamish also supported the new design and how it highlights the city of Troy’s history.

Following a discussion about what is deemed “historic” within the downtown area of Troy, which Kappers said hasn’t been outlined in a formal manner, the commission tabled a decision regarding the banners. Titterington said the city would provide an application and other documents at the next commission meeting.

In other planning commission business:

The planning commission approved preliminary plan for “The Heritage of Troy Country Club” subdivision located on the east side of Peters Road directly across from Hillcrest Drive and the Troy Country Club. The applicant is Bart Denlinger with 3 Gen D LLC. The subdivision is the former residence of Thom and Patricia Robinson. The home will remain as part of the development in a six acre parcel. The subdivision will consist of single-family homes in the $500,000 ranger. The plan includes 28 lots on 24.926 acres. The subdivision will feature two cul-de-sacs within the development with new roads called Duke Court and Robinson Way. Access to the development will feature a west access point off of Peters Road aligning with the intersection of Hillcrest Drive. The second access point will be located on the east part of the property and connect to the existing road way and Creekwood neighborhood on a new road named Creekwood Drive. The property will be served by city water and sewer and will have two detention areas in the southeast and southwest portions of the development. The park board waived dedicated park space with fees-in-lieu of parks. A final plan will be submitted and will need city council approval at a later date.

