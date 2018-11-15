Posted on by

Let the “fun” begin

Mike Ullery | Daily Call City of Piqua Street Department employee Bill Cox spreads ice melter on sidewalks in the downtown area early Thursday morning after a night of freezing rain left ice covering exposed surfaces everywhere as the area got its first taste of winter weather for the season.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

