Bethel Twp. blaze heavily damages home

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A Friday morning fire at a home in Bethel Township caused heavy damage.

Firefighters from Bethel Township responded to a reported structure fire of West Charleston Road, off State Route 202 shortly before noon.

First units on the scene reported the one end of a bi-level home to be heavily involved with fire.

Tankers and engines from several other departments, including Bethel-Clark, Casstown, Christiansburg, and Tipp City were called for mutual aid.

The home, which was located at the very end of West Charleston Road, was up a steep hill and more than 100 yards off the road.

As of 2 p.m., firefighters remain on the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.