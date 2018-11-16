Covington launches online checkbook

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced today the launch of the Village of Covington’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the third year in a row.

The Village of Covington is the fourth village in Miami County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com. The Village of Covington’s online checkbook includes over 10,000 individual transactions that represent more than $10 million in spending from 2015 to 2017.

“I believe the people of Miami County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Treasurer Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“The Mayor and Council of the Village of Covington have a strong belief in transparent government,” said Michael Busse, Administrator, Village of Covington. “We believe that open checkbook helps our residents freely monitor how their tax dollars are being spent to better their community.”

On April 7, 2015 Treasurer Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 local governments throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com and extending an invitation to partner with his office at no cost to local governments. These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.

OhioCheckbook.com was launched on December 2, 2014, marking the first time in Ohio history when citizens could actually see every expenditure in state government. Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has received overwhelming support from newspapers and groups across the state and, as of November 12, 2018 there have been more than 1,030,000 total searches on the site.

OhioCheckbook.com displays more than $690 billion in spending over the past 11 years, including more than 186 million transactions. The website includes cutting-edge features such as:

• “Google-style” contextual search capabilities, to allow users to sort by keyword, department, category or vendor;

• Fully dynamic interactive charts to drill down on state spending;

• Functionality to compare state spending year-over-year or among agencies; and,

• Capability to share charts or checks with social media networks, and direct contact for agency fiscal offices.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on Covington.OhioCheckbook.com.