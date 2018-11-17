Man guilty of attempted public indecency

MIAMI COUNTY — A Laura man was sentenced to probation after being found guilty of attempting to expose himself to a minor at the Troy Aquatic Park this summer.

Edward Guess, 67, of Laura, received one year of probation, a $100 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor attempted public indecency, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor public indecency, in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

The incident was reported on June 2. The Troy Police Department filed charges on Aug. 28.

According to previous Troy Police reports, a mother from Russia reported her 11-year-old daughter was swimming underwater with swim goggles and observed an adult male expose himself underwater so the girl could see it. The incident was also reported to pool staff.

A photo of Guess sitting in a chair behind the girls taken earlier in the day was provided to the police by the mother. The photo helped identify Guess as the suspect.

Minster police also had a similar incident at their pool where Guess allegedly did a similar act.

• A Covington man was found guilty of a lesser charge after being arrested for swinging a steak knife at a victim following an argument on Rangeline Road on Nov. 4.

Timothy A. Hamman, 25, of Covington, received two years of probation, a $50 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from second-degree felonious assault, in municipal court on Monday.

A victim reported on Nov. 4 that Hamman shoved him and pulled a steak knife on him after the victim returned to a residence on the 7000 block of North Rangeline Road and an argument ensued, according to court records.

• A felonious assault charge was dismissed against Doug B. Clegg, 49, of West Milton, in municipal court on Tuesday in connection with an incident in Concord Township on Nov. 4.

Randy Hawkins, 49, of Piqua, was also charged with second-degree felonious assault and fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle in connection with the same incident. He waived his preliminary hearing, and his case was bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to be presented to a grand jury.

According to municipal court records, Hawkins allegedly fired a handgun at Clegg following an argument on the 2500 block of State Route 718 on Nov. 4. Clegg was not injured, but there was a bullethole and additional damage on the driver’s side of a sedan that Clegg was in at the time. A deputy also recovered a bullet casing and a bullet.

Hawkins fled the scene but was later found at the Upper Valley Medical Center with a hand injury. Hawkins reportedly told deputies he was acting in self-defense. He alleged that Clegg attempted to stab him with a folding knife. Clegg denied attempting to stab Hawkins. A knife was not recovered from the scene, but Hawkins did have a hand wound. Hawkins had a cut in the webbing between his thumb and pointer finger, according to court records. A deputy also noted that it was raining during and after the incident.

Deputies decided to take both subjects into custody following the incident.

The court continued Hawkins’ bond.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Verlon J.L. Bennett, 31, of Trotwood, received 18 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Fedoshia L. Cole, 26, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Quentin L. Craig Jr., 25, of Piqua, received one year of probation, two days in jail, an additional 118 days of suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Dustin R. Crank, 30, of Centerville, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

• Caleb M. Deardurff, 28, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering.

• Zakery A. Kirkland, 26, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

• Matthew D. Knick, 34, of Piqua, received 27 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor endangering children — operating vehicle.

• Michael S. Minnich, 50, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Ashley M. Mitchell, 32, of Fremont, Ind., 180 days in jail and a fine for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Christy R. Morgan, 38, of New Carlisle, received a fine for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Carlos Alberto Palacios, 26, address unknown, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damage.

• Ashley D. Peters, 32, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Zane M. Weaver, 32, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Eric L. Wilson, 34, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

