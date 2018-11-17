Pedestrian killed by train in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Investigators have reported that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in the early morning hours of Friday.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., emergency personnel from Versailles Fire and Rescue, Versailles Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of the railroad crossing located at H.B. Hole Road in regards to a pedestrian struck by a train.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown female was struck and killed by an eastbound CSX train just outside of Versailles in the 10500 block of H.B. Hole Road. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene as result of the incident.

Investigators called to the scene, including the Darke County Coroner and the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team, worked well into the day trying to determine the cause of the incident as well as the unknown female pedestrian’s identity. Authorities are still unclear as to why the unknown female was in the area of the railroad crossing.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team pending a positive identification of the victim.

Further details will be released as they become available.