Council to review 2019 budget

TROY — The 2019 budget and a list of other action items are on the Troy City Council agenda for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Last week, Troy City Council met in a workshop session to review funding for its 2019 budget including allocations for Troy Development Council, Troy Main Street, Troy Recreation Association and Lincoln Community Center.

Resolutions designate $125,000 for TDC, $55,000 for Troy Main Street, $29,000 for the Troy Rec and $25,000 for LCC.

Other notable expenses for 2019 include $20,000 to implement a new firefighter/paramedic apprentice program. Two students will apply for the program as they are enrolled in local institution and work alongside firefighters and paramedics during their shifts.

Major equipment purchases planned in 2019 include: $175,000 to replace a 2005 ambulance, $130,000 one-ton truck for the streets department; $140,000 tandem vehicle for utility department, replacement trucks for the parks and street departments, and annual replacement of police vehicles, mowers, digging equipment for the cemetery department and $19,500 for five golf carts.

Additional staffing has been requested for Miami Shores/Hobart Arena concessions operations, two full-time positions for the utility collection operation, two-full time firefighter/paramedic positions for 12-hour shifts to meet the demand of swing shifts and an additional laborer for the stormwater maintenance operations.

Other projects included in the 2019 budget: $300,000 for Kidder Ditch improvements; $150,000 Prouty Plaza improvements including a possible restroom and stage area; $10,000 MSA study of Duke Park; $1 million for design and development for a new Fire Station 1; $150,00 for riverfront/Treasure Island development; $500,000 to establish a “CORE” fund through the Community Improvement Corp.; $50,000 for wayfinding and new signage; $50,000 for “Truck Yard” riverfront project; $1 million in road paving; $2 million in West Main Street Improvement design and right-of-way acquisition for 2019-2020; $8,000 to replace spiral slide in Community Park.

The budget also includes payment to the Miami County Public Defender’s Commission for $24,409.35, which is included on the agenda as a separate resolution.

Legislation regarding the parking fine moratorium for downtown time limit violations is on the agenda. The moratorium will be in effect from Nov. 12-Feb. 2019. Other items include prohibiting J-turns, vehicles parked outside of painted lines and new restrictions regarding angled parking 12-inches from the curb.

In other council news:

Council will also be presented a resolution in memoriam for former Mayor Peter E. Jenkins.

Elaine Herrick from the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State will be present to recognize Troy for being named Ohio’s Best Hometowns.

New Troy Area Chamber of Commerce President Joseph Graves will be introduced at the meeting.

A public hearing regarding the amendment of the general plan for Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital will be held.

A public hearing will also be held for the rezoning of 532 Grant Street from office-residential to light industrial district.

• An ordinance for an appropriation regarding bike trail resurfacing project in Westbrook area EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• Declare as surplus and offer for sale small portion of Archer Park

• CDBG Loan to Tabernacle Brewing Co., LLC, $253,807 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

• Resolutions for an application for CDBG Grant , $125,000 of loan to Tabernacle Brewing Co., LLC