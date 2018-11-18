FFA team places high in Food Science contest

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the District 5 contests hosted recently by Coldwater High School.

Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Elizabeth Bair, Liza Bair, Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Kylie Blair, Jakob Brunke, Jessica Copeland, Jessica Gillum, Luke Gilliland, Kaitlyn Hawes, Tyler Heckman, Brookelyn Hermann, Savannah Holzen, Abbey Koontz, Maci Krites, Zach Kronenberger, Lane Mergler, Cody Niswonger, and Brailyn Tarcea.

Miami East students placed fourth out of over 35 teams. The highest placing individuals from Miami East were Jessica Gillum, who placed second overall in the contest, and Zach Kronenberger, who placed third overall in the contest. There were 134 individuals in the contest.

During the contest, the team members were asked to complete a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and design a new package. Also, they completed an aroma identification section, responded to customer inquiry scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and common equipment used in a food production facility, and completed a taste sensory test and flavor identification.

— Lauren Wright, Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter reporter