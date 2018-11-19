Museum to host coffee with BBB’s Popp

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host coffee with Steven Popp, director of training for the Better Business Bureau of Dayton/Miami Valley at 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

Popp will specifically address the many scams confronting citizens, particularly seniors, with his presentation, “How To Protect Your Good Name”.

Popp has been with the BBB for over 16 years. Previously he was executive director of the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, chief operating officer and director of operations.

He develops and presents consumer and financial education sessions at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, University of Dayton, Wright State University, Sinclair Community College and area high schools. He is a former member of the Ohio Mediation Association (OMA) and the Consumer Advisory Panel (CAP) for the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.

Popp’s background also includes extensive experience in industry, operations and communication. He was co-founder of a sales, engineering and manufacturing company where he was also treasurer of the corporation.

In addition, the ’67 Quilters will once again present homemade quilts. Executive Director Karen Purke will share an update on the Museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W. Main St., Troy, two blocks west of the square, on the second floor of the Masonic Lodge building. An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852.