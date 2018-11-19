UVMC names Employee of the Year

TROY — Ivy Thoman, a nurse specialist in the Emergency Department, was recognized as the 2018 Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) Employee of the Year during the Employee and Silver Anniversary Club banquet on Nov. 13.

Tom Parker, UVMC president, announced Thoman’s selection. She has been employed by UVMC since July 2007.

She was recognized by fellow employees as a positive role model and an inspiring nurse.

“She is devoted to increasing patient safety and satisfaction while being a mentor to other nurses,” a nominator wrote. “Ivy is highly skilled, compassionate, a sound critical thinker, a collaborator and consistently displays the highest ethical standards.”

Thoman and her husband have four children. They live in West Liberty.

Among employees recognized for years of service during the event were:

• 45 years: Jackie Monnin

• 40 years: Donna Smith, Linda Strawser

• 35 years: Deborah Huelskamp, Paula Allen, Pamela Hobbs, Angelina Thompson, Robert Walker, Wanda Glenn

• 30 years: Sarah Jones, Jackie Smallenbarger, Christina Subler, Michelle Donley, Gregory Covington, Lisa Brown, Sharon McGlinch, Sandra Huber, Debra Macy, Thomas Parker, Sharon Poeppelman, Carla Rowe, Gary Weiser, Jackie Rose, Pamela Kimbrell, Kenneth Franz, Debra Miller

• 25 years: Gregory Walters, Dianne Ruhenkamp, Brenda Laughman, Amy Burt, Jenny Dietz, Lisa Emery, Roberta Ratermann, Sandra McCormick, Wayne Kauffmann, Ronald Stang and Teresa Bowers.