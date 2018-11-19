City renews community services contract

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City council approved a contract with Tipp Monroe Community Services and heard the first readings of several budget ordinances.

The city has renewed its agreement with TMCS for the year 2019 at a cost of $17,700. The organization will continue to provide recreational and social services to community.

The agreement stipulates that the amount will paid paid in two increments of $8,850 in April and in September.

Council also voted to increase the clerk of council’s weekly salary from $192.31 to $200. Janice Bates currently serves as both clerk of council and the executive secretary to the city manager.

Council also approved a four-way agreement between Piqua, Troy and Tipp City and the County Emergency Management Agency to fund a part-time hazardous materials coordinator. Tipp City is responsible for 13 percent of the total for a cost of $2,925.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance adopting the operating budget, making appropriations for 2019, and adding the newly created positions of fire chief and deputy police chief positions to the city’s pay and benefit schedules.