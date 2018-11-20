Fine forgiveness offered through December

TROY — Troy-Miami County Public Library will offer a fine forgiveness program for all cardholders between Nov. 20 and Dec. 30. During this time only, all accumulated overdue fees will be waived. Overdue materials returned in good condition also will be removed from patron records.

“An outstanding balance of overdue fines can often be a barrier to using the library for those who need it most,” said library director Rachelle Miller. “This is an opportunity to reconnect with the library.”

Fine forgiveness is applied to all fines on a patron’s account. However, this offer does not apply to replacement costs for lost or damaged items nor previously paid fines.

The forgiveness program was approved by the library’s board of trustees as an effort to recover materials and welcome back lapsed users of all ages. The program is not retroactive and will end Dec. 30.

Visit the circulation desk in Troy or Pleasant Hill or board the bookmobile to have fines waived and start the new year with a clean slate.

For information, call the Troy library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.