Superintendent Piper addresses bathroom stall threats at Troy Jr. High

Superintendent Piper addresses bathroom stall threats

TROY — A message was reported by a student on Oct. 31 in a stall of a girls restroom at Troy Junior High School. Piper said school administration had no idea how long the message had been there and the timing of the threat was non-specific.

On Friday, Nov. 16 a specific bomb threat was discovered and reported by a student at Troy Junior High School. It was written on the inside of a girls restroom stall.

“As a result, we canceled all events on Saturday and asked the Troy Police Department come in to search the building,” Piper said. Piper said, nothing was found and a One Call message was sent out to all parents of Jr. High students. A student was positively identified as the one who wrote the threat.