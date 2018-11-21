Victorian Christmas at Museum of Troy History

TROY — On Dec. 1-2, the Museum of Troy History will host a Victorian Christmas open house.

The open house will be held both days from 4-8 p.m. in conjunction with the Overfield Tavern Yuletide Dinner.

The event is free and the public is invited to view this display of Christmases past. There will also be refreshments.

Located in in an 1847 house, the Museum of Troy History’s rooms will be furnished in mid-1800 to early-1900 style. The museum parlor will feature vintage ornaments on a fir tree and a feather tree, a 1900 parlor piano, and 1900 reed pump organ.

Vintage and antique children’s toys such as dolls, doll houses, toy trains, cast iron toys, and ice skates will be on display through out the museum.

Three of the late John Lafferty’s miniature buildings will also be on display. These include a Victorian house, church, and general store.

The museum is located at 124 E. Water St. For more information, visit www.museumoftroyhistory.org or call (937) 339-5155.