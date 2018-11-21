Health Partners accepts donation from Redmen

TROY – Health Partners Free Clinic accepted a $12,840 donation from the Improved Order of Redmen Tonquas Tribe 222 of Troy. The Club has supported Health Partners Free Clinic for nearly a decade and this year’s donation was the largest to date.

“Health Partners simply could not survive without local support like that from the Tonquas Tribe 222 and we cannot thank them enough for their generosity,” said Justin Coby, the clinic’s executive director. “As a grassroots non-profit clinic that does not charge, bill, or receive any tax dollars, it is donations like these that keep our mission of providing access to high-quality healthcare for the under-served alive.”

The Troy IORM is located at 103 ½ E. Main Street, a building they purchased in 1919. They also have picnic grounds property located on West Stanfield that they purchased in 1967.

The organization also contributes to local food banks and several children’s programs through food drives and fund-raising programs, as well as the Alzheimer’s Association at the State and National level.

The Improved Order of Redmen is America’s oldest fraternity. It traces its origins back to 1765 and is descended from the Sons of Liberty. Some notable figures of the Sons of Liberty include: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Samual Adams, Patrick Henry, John Hancock, Thomas Paine and Paul Revere.

They patterned themselves after the Iroquois Confederacy democratic governing body. After the War of 1812 the name was changed to the Society of Red Men and in 1834 to the Improved Order of Red Men (IORM). They kept the customs and terminology of Native Americans as a basic part of the fraternity.