Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff Office:

Nov. 17

BURGLARY: Deputies were dispatched to 3100 Seven Oaks for a suspicious priority call of a white male at the front door acting strange, then running into the woods behind the residence. The male was located, and during investigation, he was suspected of stealing two firearms and $600 in cash.

Nov. 18

OVI: A deputy observed a red Chevrolet pick-up truck make several marked lanes violations on Kessler Cowlesville Road near Worley Road, Monroe Township. The driver, Wiley Flohr III, 23, of Tipp City, was arrested for OVI.

RACING: A deputy observed two vehicles racing each other east on Gibson Dr. in Bethel Twp. The deputy was able to make a traffic stop on one of the two vehicles, resulting in a citation for drag/street racing.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was informed by Park District staff that an individual was driving a vehicle on the trails

at John Wannemacher Preserve, Concord Twp. The individual was located and warned for trespassing.

WARRANT: Deputies investigated an accident at S. State Rt. 202 and U.S. Rt. 40 in Bethel Twp. During the investigation, a subject involved was found to have an active warrant out of Kentucky with a nation-wide extradition. The subject was identified as Dakota Walden. The warrant was confirmed and Mr. Walden was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Miami Co. Jail and to the custody of the Miami Co. Jail Corrections staff.

PUPPY MISSING: A resident in the 9000 block of Haskett Lane, Bethel Twp. advised that her ten week old Australian puppy is missing. She stated the puppy is a red merle with blue eyes and she is microchipped. Due to the value of her dog she is worried it was possibly stolen. She did not observe any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area today. She advised in the past with other dogs she has had people stop and try to call them to the car. The deputy asked if it was possible the small puppy got out of the fence and she stated it could be possible. She advised she searched the area but could not locate the puppy. She requested a theft report be filed. The deputy advised the Animal Shelter of the missing puppy in case it is brought in to the shelter.

Nov. 19

OVI: A deputy made a traffic stop on a tan Cadillac for driving outside the lanes of travel in the 4000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Washington Twp. The driver was arrested for suspicion of OVI and submitted to a urine sample. This case is pending the results of the urine sample from the Miami Valley Crime Lab.

HARASSMENT: An employee reported Total Image Salon and Day Spa in Troy received multiple prank phone calls from

the same number. Each call was made by an unidentified female that sounded intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics.

CIVIL DISPUTE: A deputy responded to 4720 Scarff Road unit 11, Bethel Twp. on a theft complaint. This issue

ended up being a civil dispute between an employer and an ex employee.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Shannon’s Used Cars, Covington, in reference to a burglary complaint.

Nov. 20

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop following a suspicious call on the listed vehicle in the 2600 block of Huntington Drive, Troy. After further investigation the driver, Jacob Templeton, 23, of Troy, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. The vehicle was towed and the driver was released to a valid driver.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to 5450 Monroe Concord Road, Union Twp. on a hit skip accident. The call was changed to a criminal damaging complaint.

CIVIL COMPLAINT: A deputy was requested to contact Mid USA Credit Union in reference to a civil matter. Upon

speaking with a representative from the Credit Union they repossessed a vehicle from 2200 Woodstock Ct, Concord Twp. Once the vehicle was repossessed it was discovered the engine, and transmission both were missing. Additionally there was extensive body damage to the vehicle. The Credit Union estimates the value of the vehicle to be $20,500. They sold it at the auction for $1000. The deputy informed the Credit Union all that can be reported is the information they are providing. Mid USA Credit Union was just requesting a report for their records.

DRUG FOUND: West Milton P.D. requested for assistance with a suspect not complying on a suspicious call. After a deputy arrived and the two suspects were safely secured the deputy was asked to have K9 Bear do a free air sniff on a vehicle related to the call. K9 Bear alerted to the car. Marijuana was found and another locked box was located. K9 Bear alerted on that box as well and Fentanyl patches, a scale and rubber gloves were found in it.