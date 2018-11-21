Area briefs

Square to close for lighting

TROY — The Troy Public Square will be closed to through traffic from 4 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m Friday, Nov. 23 for the Grand Illumination celebration/lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Piqua schools alumni sought

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools is starting an official alumni association called the Piqua Indian Alumni Nation. The district is seeking enrollment by asking Piqua graduates of all ages to register at http://www.piqua.org/Alumni.aspx.

All registrations will be verified and accepted once they are received.

A group of individuals that span the last decades will be formed in January from those who have registered to formalize some ideas and plans for the Piqua Indian Alumni Nation organization. Look for more details in the future.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon Bridge winners for October include:

Group 1:

First — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Chuck and Liz Curtis

Second — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Third — Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Second — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Third — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Group 4:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Barbara Wilson

Third — Lou Holter

Group 5:

First — Alice Schlemmer

Second — Sue Dumbauld

Third — Ruth Simpson

Group 8:

First — Nancy Nims

Second — Beth Earhart

Third — Bonnie Rashilla

Group 9:

First — Janet Wise and Lynne Fobian

Second — Fred and Cathy Brown

Third — Evelyn Madigan and Mary Ann Heckman

Group 10:

First — Sandra Haack

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser

Third — Carol Gross.

AAA to host open house

TROY — The Troy branch of AAA, located at 1041 S. Dorset Road, will hold a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1.

Come for a fun, one-day-only event with special promotions, giveaways, prizes, refreshments and more. There will be special sales on travel accessories and merchandise. Learn about discounts and rewards from partners and earn a $10 gift card when you give the gift of membership.

To learn more, go to aaa.com/events.

Ft. Rowdy elections meeting set

COVINGTON — Due to lack of nominations and attendance at the Fort Rowdy Gathering November elections meeting, there will be another election meeting on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building.

Nominations may be mailed to: P.O. Box 23, Covington, OH 45318, or emailed to: frgpublicity@gmail.com. Mailed or emailed nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Nominations may also be made at the elections meeting.

The Gathering must have a full board of directors to continue the annual Gathering. Many local churches and non-profits benefit from the Gathering.

Y offers preschool gym program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a fun morning of gym games and a visit from Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 13.

Staff will start out at 9:30 a.m. with a bounce house, gymnastics, and sports and Santa will arrive around 10 a.m. This program is for 2-to-6-year-olds and is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.