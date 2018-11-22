Lucky Chops to headline Edison event

PIQUA — Five-member high-energy brass funk band Lucky Chops will be changing things up at this year’s Holiday Evening at Edison State on Wednesday, Nov. 28, with their redefined sound and energy that has resonated worldwide with viral success.

Formed in 2006, Lucky Chops’ members trace their roots to New York City’s LaGuardia Arts High School and performing on the streets of New York. Eventually, they took their act to one of the most energetic venues in the world: the New York City subway system. When a tourist from South America posted a cell phone video of the band in 2015, everything changed. Within days, millions had viewed the video.

The group found themselves on a European tour, further expanding their global fan base and visibility. Upon returning, Lucky Chops went back into the subway and performed at clubs all over New York. They were the house band for a season of MTV’s hit show “Girl Code Live,” exposing them to an even wider audience who learned that a brass band from New York had the same musical and magnetic pull as their favorite stars. Heading into 2016 with a rabid fan base and over 40 million video views, Lucky Chops set out to show the world the magic that happens every time they get together.

Since one of the groups’ favorite activities is inspiring youth, this year’s event will also feature music education clinics the following day on Nov. 29, for local junior and senior high school musicians. During the clinics, students will have the opportunity to meet with Lucky Chops and engage in a half-day of learning. This portion of the event is made possible by grant funding from the Miami County Foundation and the Piqua Community Foundation.

This year’s event is made possible by presenting sponsors Edison State Community College, Emerson, and Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center. Gold sponsors include AIM Media Midwest, Crayex, Fifth Third Bank, Holiday Inn Express–Tom and Sandy Shoemaker, and Medical Mutual.

Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the Edison Foundation Scholarship Fund to support Edison State students. A limited number of tickets are available at $125 each and may be purchased online at www.edisonohio.edu/holidayevening. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information, contact Julie Slattery by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu or calling 778-7805.

Provided photo Brass funk band Lucky Chops will perform at this year's Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 28. The quintet also will offer music education clinics to junior and senior high school students the following day.