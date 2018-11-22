Shop small, give back

MIAMI COUNTY — On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can cross some items off their shopping lists while helping to grow the local economy.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, Miami County businesses and downtown business organizations are asking shoppers to consider shopping small and offering plenty of incentives, including special sales and promotions, extended hours, and even freebies and giveaways.

An alternative to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday was launched in 2010 as part of the American Express Shop Small initiative to encourage shoppers to support local independent stores on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

“When you support local businesses, you’re supporting your entire community,” said Troy Main Street Director Nicole Loy. “When you shop small, you are helping people who are from here, you are helping grow the local economy, but also you’re helping yourself, because you’re getting items you can’t find anywhere else.”

The Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express shows that about two-thirds of every dollar (67 cents) spent at a small business stays in the local community.

It’s been a busy holiday shopping season already, with events like the Miami County-wide Holiday Welcome Weekend and Yuletide Winter’s Gathering in Tipp City in recent weeks. But throughout the county, small businesses are offering more special sales and giveaways on Nov. 24.

Downtown Tipp City and the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce have partnered on plans for Saturday. Downtown businesses will give away Shop Small canvas bags, eight of which will contain a $25 gift card to a downtown business.

In Troy, shoppers can pick up Shop Small canvas tote bags, which might come with a fun extra, like a box of Winans chocolates, a free hotel stay, or a gift card to a local business.

“The prizes vary, but they’re all really good,” Loy said. In addition to the giveaways, several businesses will be hosting pop-up shops, including Pachamama Market and Samozrejme, she added.

Around About Books will also be hosting a book signing with Lorie Langdon and Carey Corp, authors of the Doon Series of young adult books, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday, Loy said.

In Piqua, many local businesses will be offering special sales and discounts, Mainstreet Piqua Director Lorna Swisher said.

Whether it’s clothing and accessories, running shoes or picture frames, local business owners know what they’re talking about and offer a more specialized shopping experience than you’d find at a big-box store, she added.

“The folks who are running these downtown businesses are experts in their fields. They eat, sleep and breathe their products,” Swisher said. “You’ll find that the service is better and they appreciate the business that you bring to them.”

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

