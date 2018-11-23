Holiday skating tradition continues

TROY — On Sunday, the Troy Skating Club invites the community to enjoy a little more seasonal cheer at its annual holiday skating exhibition.

In addition to the Thanksgiving holiday and the downtown Troy Grand Illumination tree lighting this week, Troy Skating Club Director Leah Shirey hopes the annual show will get people in the Christmas mood.

“It’s the perfect way to end that weekend. After you’ve stuffed yourself during the week and gone to see the tree lighting, listen to some music and watch some great performances,” she said.

The free event will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, at Hobart Arena in Troy.

“We have over 30 performances this time,” Shirey said. The event features performances by skaters as young as 3, and up to adults, including special guest performances by the Northern Kentucky Figure Skating Club.

The show began as a recital for the families of the skaters, but over the years, has grown to a larger community event, Shirey said. The skaters are from all over the Miami Valley and Springfield.

“We welcome everybody and it’s, of course, a very family friendly event. We hope everyone brings their kids, grandmas, grandpas, everyone. It’s a fun little thing,” she added. “We just love to do it.”

There will also be a bake sale benefiting the Troy Skating Club, which is a 501c3 non-profit, as well as a special treat from Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop for the first 500 audience members.

“Everything we earn from that goes right back into the club and providing skating instruction to our community,” Shirey said.

In addition to the guest skaters, another special guest will also be in attendance, she said.

“Santa is coming again this year. He’ll making an appearance and he’ll be available afterwards for some visiting and learning what the kids would like for Christmas,” she said.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

