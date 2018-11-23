Victim ID’d in fatal crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Miami County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal two-vehicle accident at State Route 41 and Dayton-Brandt Road in Elizabeth Township on Wednesday.

Richard Blauvelt, 40, of New Carlisle, was identified by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Manns on Friday.

According to the report, Blauvelt was traveling northbound in a white sedan when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 41. Blauvelt’s vehicle collided with a Dodge pick-up truck. No injuries were reported from the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to revive Blauvelt, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident, which is still under investigation.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com.

