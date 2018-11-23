Area briefs

Roads getting new culverts

MIAMI COUNTY — Fenner Road will be closed between Wilson Road and Barnhart Road starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26 to Wednesday, Nov. 28 for a culvert replacement by the Miami County Engineers Office.

The road will be closed 24 hours a day through the dates.

Kessler-Frederick Road also will be closed between State Route 571 and Snell Road. three quarters of a mile north of State Route 571 through noon Monday, Nov. 26, for a culvert replacement. Crews will move to the next culvert on Kessler-Frederick Road upon finishing the current culvert.

PEEP registration upcoming

TROY — Winter is a great time to continue the sense of wonder that all preschoolers possess and encourage them to use their senses to explore.

Using fox ears, Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program listen to the birds singing, our keen hawk eyes will allow us to find squirrel and bird nests high in the trees, and our sense of smell might just help us find a mouse hiding in the meadow. Did you know that foxes can smell and hear mice moving under the snow?

BNC’s PEEP offers a unique opportunity for children, ages 3-5 years old, to learn through nature hikes, crafts and story time and winter is a great time to get outside and explore.

Spots remain for the Wednesday afternoon class that runs Jan. 9 to Feb. 13 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members (cash or check). All fees are due upon registration. Class size is limited to 12 children.

Reservations are needed

CASSTOWN — Nov. 30 is the deadline for reservations for the Miami East Local Schools’ 31st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Miami East High School cafeteria.

Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District.

Learn to decorate for holidays

COVINGTON — The J.R. Clarke Public Library has scheduled Joanie’s Floral Designs for a workshop on winter and Christmas home decorating at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

All participants will create two different decorative items during this session. Live greenery will be used. Call 473-2226 to reserve your space for this workshop, which for instruction and all materials is $25, payable to Joanie’s Floral. A minimum deposit of $10 must be made at sign-up to confirm your spot.

This workshop will take place in the library’s downstairs Community Room. Refreshments will be served.

Evening of Lights offered

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District’s Evening of Lights at Charleston Falls Preserve will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Participants can enjoy the natural beauty of the Preserve at night with a luminary trail leading to the 37-foot waterfall illuminated to enhance its natural beauty. Continue on the trail to meet Santa and his helpers. End the evening with complementary hot chocolate and cookies. In the spirit of giving, please bring a canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. Due to program popularity and limited parking this program requires proof of registration for admittance. Registration is limited.

A non-refundable registration fee of $5 per vehicle for Miami County residents and $15 per vehicle for non-Miami County residence is due at the time of registration (covers everyone in your vehicle). Register online at MiamiCountyParks.com before Nov. 29 to receive a confirmation ticket (ticket must be presented to enter). No ticket sales at event.

For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Craft show set

PIQUA — The Piqua Craft Show and Holiday Shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua, with music, food and more.

Proceeds benefit Piqua Catholic School.

Meeting upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 for a Christmas dinner at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.