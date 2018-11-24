Pet of the Week

Meet Simon

Simon came into the Miami County Animal Shelter as a stray. He is definitely nervous and scared of new people. With time and patience he warms up to people. Once he warms up to you he is a calm and sweet dog. Simon would make someone a loyal companion. Come into the shelter and meet him today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.