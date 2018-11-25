Committee to review Kettering Health Network plan

TROY — The community and economic development committee will review a proposed amendment to the Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital at 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. A public hearing was held on Nov. 19, at which no one spoke in favor or against the proposal. The revision to the general plan is to combine land to the north of West Water Street with the 6.12-acre parcel for a total of 11.595 acres.

According to the report, “It is the intent to place an accessory structure” on the West Water Street and east of Jackson Street area. The enclosure, for a generator system, will be 14.3 feet tall and be 1,850 square feet. It will be made of gray brick and include an 8-foot-tall black aluminum picket fence. The structure will be located on the corner of Adams and Water streets.

The committee will also review a recommendation to rezone 532 Grant St. from Office Residential to Light Industrial District. A public hearing was held on Nov. 19. No one spoke for or against the rezoning at the hearing. The owner and applicant is MVP 619 Lincoln Inc., Greg Taylor. The property was zoned OR-1 in 2016. The property was not converted to “upscale lofts” for residential housing and Taylor wishes to rezone the property to light industrial.

Following the community and economic development committee, the Troy City Council’s building committee will review a recommendation regarding the Lincoln Community Center repairs project at a cost not to exceed $120,000.

According to the committee report, a building assessment was performed in February 2018 at the Lincoln Community Center. Council authorized an application to the Ohio Development Services Agency, which was approved, for $120,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant revolving loan fund for needed repair items. Repair work includes roof repairs, weatherproofing, sealing window gaps, plumbing work.

The city of Troy owns the Lincoln Community Center building.

Plan includes generator structure