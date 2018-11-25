Area briefs

Y to offer youth basketball

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA, in conjunction with the Troy Junior Basketball Association will offer boys and girls in first and second grade a scrimmage formatted basketball season to learn the basic rules and skills of the game.

Sessions and games will be played on Sunday afternoons at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch. TJB Association coaches and local high school players (also accepting volunteer parents during registration) will instruct this eight week program. Weeks one through four will focus on skill development. Teams will be created for weeks five to eight for games. Emphasis will be placed on fun and learning, with all participants receiving a basketball and a T-shirt for their games.

Cost is $35 per participant and registrations are taking place at the Robinson Branch, by calling 440-9622, or online at www.miamicountyymca.net.

Winter solstice event set

TROY — The theme Brukner Nature Center’s winter solstice event is “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and a presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff.

Come meet the photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee.

At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a lecture presented by ODNR Division of Wildlife biologist Rob Ligas. Each year participants get an update on wildlife research, sightings and more.

Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All participants in BNC’s Photo Contest are admitted free of charge. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 17.

Gingerbread houses to be built

PLEASANT HILL — Come make a gingerbread house with library staff. Your family is invited to join staff for the library’s fourth annual Gingerbread House event at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Staff will have all of the supplies; just come ready to lick your fingers and add some goodies to make your house just as sweet as can be. Drop in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family fun event is for all ages. No registration is required.

To register, call the Pleasant Hill Library at 676-2731 or visit tmcpl.org. The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.