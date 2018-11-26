One transported following crash

PIQUA — One person was transported following a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Sunset Ave. on Monday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. when a vehicle was stopped to make a turn into a driveway when a SUV failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the car.

Piqua Fire Department medics responded along with Piqua police.

The driver of the car was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Piqua Police are investigating the crash.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call