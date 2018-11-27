Board certifies election November results

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, the Miami County Board of Elections met to certify the results of the November election.

Miami County Board of Elections Director Bev Kendall said that 48.3 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in November. There are 73,342 registered voters in Miami County.

There was a total of 651 provisional ballots cast, Kendall said. Of those, votes 578 provisional ballots were accepted.

In the May 2018 election, approximately 15,529 voters — or 21.14 percent — cast a ballot. In that election, the board received 66 provisional ballots and 12 of them were rejected.

Kendall said there were no issues to hinder the certification of the results.

On election night, some unofficial results were unavailable until early Wednesday due to technical issues with some of the county’s voting machines.

The board said voting machine cards were reading accurately, but the data could not be transferred to the counting system. This required staff to enter votes from three precincts in Tipp City, Bethel Township and Troy by hand. Several touch-screen voting machines failed while the polls were open Election Day, prompting Board of Elections staff to replace them with backup machines.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

