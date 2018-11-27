Foundation sets aside $100,000 for new fund

TROY — On Tuesday, The Troy Foundation began accepting matching donations to organizations that benefit the residents of Troy. The Love Where You Live Fund will be established with $100,000, which has been set aside from the foundation’s unrestricted assets.

The Love Where You Live Fund allows donors to make contributions through the fund to tax deductible non-profit organizations that provide services to Troy residents. Contributions can be made to assist in such areas as arts and culture, recreation, wildlife, health, basic needs, and historical preservation, to name just a few.

Individuals wishing to help address the needs of the non-profit community, may make contributions to the Love Where You Live Fund and designate the organization(s) they wish their gift to benefit. The gift to the Love Where You Live Fund of The Troy Foundation is tax deductible and donors will be acknowledged by The Troy Foundation for tax purposes. Eligible contributions will be matched and will be forwarded to the designated organization in the name of the donor.

The Troy Foundation Love Where You Live Fund will match the following types of gifts:

• Gifts to tax deductible non-profit organizations in good standing that serve the residents of Troy

• Programs operated by a church that serve the residents of Troy and are non-denominational in nature, may also qualify to be matched (Backpack Program, First Place Food Pantry, Richards Chapel Lunch program, etc.)

• Gifts to existing funds at The Troy Foundation may qualify, as long as the purpose of the fund is to benefit the residents of Troy, and the fund is not a donor advised fund

• Gifts of up to $250 each will be matched to eligible organizations. A maximum of $2,500 per donor will be matched by The Troy Foundation

• Matching gifts will be made by The Troy Foundation on a first come, first served basis until available funds for this program are depleted

To make a contribution to the Love Where You Live Fund of The Troy Foundation, you may stop by the Foundation office with your check made payable to The Troy Foundation to the Love Where You Live Fund at The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373. Cash is not accepted. Forms will be available for donors to indicate what organizations they would like to match.

For additional information regarding this fund, contact The Troy Foundation at (937) 339-8935.