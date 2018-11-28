Trustees to adopt job descriptions for township employees

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township trustees passed legislation to adopt job descriptions for township employees at their regular meeting on Wednesday.

The amendment to the personnel policies and procedures manual included job descriptions recommended by the township’s loss underwriter KLA Risk Management.

Township trustees also worked on the cell phone safety amendment to the manual. The policy will be reviewed at the next meeting before approval.

Township officials also approved a purchase order for $6,370.98 for additional costs of the 2018 paving program. The final total from the county was $171,775.98.

At the Nov. 14 meeting, Trustee Don Pence reported a discussion between himself and the county engineer’s office about the $9,421 difference in bid price versus actual invoice charges. According to the meeting’s minutes, the extra charge was to add asphalt around manholes and meter pits on Countryside Drive South despite the road being milled. Huelskamp stated a change order was made without consulting township officials and he offered to adjust the invoice. Township officials agreed to request an adjusted invoice, which was approved on Nov. 28.

Trustee Tom Mercer reported his attendance at the Third Generation Stormwater Management Plan at Union Township. Mercer inquired about the township’s compliance with sharing its stormwater tips through the Val-Pak bulk mailer. Representatives said they would look into the issue due to the lack of verified addresses through the ad mailer. Other issues discussed were the requirements of home builders to install apparatus to prevent runoff from construction sites. Mercer said the issues would be handled at the county level, likely through the building permit process.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Brazel attended the meeting. No questions, comments or concerns were shared with the officer and trustees thanked him for attending.

According to the Nov. 14 meeting minutes, trustees viewed the lower end of Creekwood Drive with road superintendent Neil Rhoades. Trustee Mercer reportedly stated he’d like to wait and see what the county may pursue following a resident’s request for flood relief in the area. It was noted that the township could provide help with equipment and rip rap to the sides of the creek at a later time. It was also noted the area does not appear to warrant a backflow regulator.

Township trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 26 for their regular meetings on Horizon Court West. Trustees will meet again for an organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Trustees will then meet once a month, on Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, March 13. Trustees will resume bimonthly meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday at 10 a.m. beginning April 10, 2019.

