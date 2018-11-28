Dressed for the season

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The Fort Piqua Plaza and Piqua Public Library are decorated for the holiday season. The library has a number of Crhistmas/holiday items on display, including a community Christmas tree display on the second floor.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A collection of Menorahs are among the many holiday items on display at the Piqua Public Library.
