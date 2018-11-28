Durham pleads no contest, takes plea deal

MIAMI COUNTY — A Union Township man entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty of fifth-degree felony disseminating material harmful to minors on Wednesday.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee found William Durham, 47, of Union Twp., guilty of the charge and set his sentencing date for Dec. 27.

As part of the plea agreement with the state, the state will dismiss Durham’s previous felony charges of two counts of rape, one count of sexual imposition and two counts of illegal use of a minor in sexually-oriented materials prior to sentencing.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker declined to comment about the case due to privacy issues and the minor victim. Durham waived his right to a grand jury and was arraigned on the new charge by a bill of information Wednesday. He could face up to one year in prison and fined up to $2,500.

Durham was indicted on the charges in 2016. A plea of no contest admits to the truth of the fact of the charge and the defendant does not contest the charge.

Durham’s trial was previously scheduled to begin Dec. 4.

Durham’s original grand jury indictment states the charges stem from a reported sexual assault involving a minor under age 13. Durham entered a plea of not guilty to those charges.

Durham was released on his own recognizance due to health conditions. Durham appeared in court wearing a medical mask over his face. Prior reports state Durham receives kidney dialysis almost daily and seeks medical treatment.

Durham remains out on his own recognizance with orders to have no contact with the victim. Gee ordered Durham to complete a pre-sentence investigation prior to sentencing.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

