Covington school district to see reduction in property taxes

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District will be seeing a reduction of their bond mill levy, which will lower their property taxes by half a mill starting in January.

“This is a big deal. We’re going to have a bond mill reduction,” Covington Superintendent Gene Gooding said.

Treasurer Carol Forsythe began the process of refunding their bond and seeking a lower interest rate in October 2017 after the board approved it.

Bond refunding is described as retiring an outstanding bond issue by using the proceeds from a new debt issue. The new issue is usually issued at a lower interest rate, which reduces the cost of funding the bond.

During their October 2017 meeting, the board compared it to refinancing a home mortgage in order to get a better interest rate.

The district previously approved a 3.89-mill levy for the construction of the K-8 school, but now that will go down to 3.39 mills. This change will be effective in January.

Gooding said that Forsythe went through a “very lengthy process” and he commended her for her work.

“I think it’s commendable to Carol to put all the work and the effort in to do this, and I think it’s really important for our taxpayers to show them that we can build new facilities — we can manage, run, and maintain them — and we‘re also lowering taxes because we’re running a tight ship here,” board member Mark Miller said.

Board President Dean Pond also commended Forsythe and Gooding as well as the community for their support.

“We’re very fortunate here,” Gooding said.

Also during their meeting, the board held a public hearing on the employment of Forsythe, who will be retiring soon and is expected to be rehired by the school district. In October of this year, the board approved accepting Forsythe’s resignation for the purposes of initiating earned retirement benefits, effective Dec. 31, contingent upon Forsythe being rehired in the same position.

No one from the public spoke during the public hearing, but Gooding did commend Forsythe, saying, “Carol is the finest treasurer I’ve ever worked with.”

During the student spotlight portion of the meeting, the board recognized four students who wrote winning essays for Dayton’s Family Service Association’s Family Matters essay contest. The winners included elementary school students Aiden Adams, Drake Angle, Gibson Leach, and Madison Mullen, who each wrote about their family traditions around the holidays.

“Quite an accomplishment,” Elementary School Principal Josh Long said.

The board also recognized the retirement of lunchroom employee Deborah Peacock.

“Deb’s been with us for 20 years,” Gooding said, adding that Peacock has exhibited compassion and patience while feeding over 800 kids daily at Covington schools.

During the staff spotlight portion of the meeting, the board recognized physical education teacher and girls’ track and field coach David Tobias. Tobias has also coached football and baseball at Covington schools.

High School Principal Josh Meyer called Tobias a leader and said that he has the universal respect of everyone at Covington schools. Meyer added that Tobias is still willing to learn. He began teaching at Covington High School in 1989.

“He just has the utmost professionalism … He puts our kids at Covington first,” Meyer said.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

