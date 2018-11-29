Cookie shoppe to raise funds for charity

TROY — For more than 25 years, the Troy United Methodist Women have been bringing holiday magic — in the form of sweets — to the community. This year won’t be any different.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the First United Church of Christ’s First Place Christian Center will be turned into a cornucopia of confections as the women sell cookies, candies, breads and even gift items. The event is sponsored annually by the Troy United Methodist Women and funds raised support their mission work.

According to President Kay Kaebnick, the selection of treats are sold either individually for items like specialty cookies, or for $7.50 per pound for other holiday items.

“We have hand-decorated individual cookies up to an assortment of all holiday cookies,” Kaebnick said of the more than 75 dozen cookies that will be available for purchase.

Kaebnick said the entire church contributes to the annual Cookie Shoppe; however, the women’s group of about 25 plans and sees the event through each year. In recent years, a committee of about six, coordinated by Nancy Shaw, begins planning about mid-October for the event, Kaebnick said.

“We have a good crew of ladies that really do a lot of work,” she said. “We get into gear and we know what to do.”

She said they have a baking day and a decorating day at First Place prior to the event, which are always enjoyed by the organizers.

“The socialization and getting to share time together is a large part of it, but we do it so we can support our local missions,” she said.

Kaebnick said attendees will receive a container and plastic glove to browse the sugary smorgasbord and make their specific selections.

“They walk around and pick as much as they want. Sometimes they have to have two containers — or three,” Kaebnick said.

Local, national and international missions are funded throughout the year by the women’s organization, with the church’s food pantry, the Troy-Miami County Library, Partners in Hope and Health Partners being a few of the recipients, Kaebnick said. She said the women gather immediately after church the following day to decide how to disburse the proceeds of the sale.

Other fundraisers held by the Troy United Methodist Women include two rummage sales each year, selling pies at Easter and Thanksgiving. They also have held quilt shows, sold cookbooks and held other events.

“We’re always coming up with something,” she said.

Kaebnick said she welcomes those looking for some delicious holiday treats to visit the cookie walk on Saturday.

“We invite the community and surrounding areas to get their cookies and candies for the holidays without having to do any of the work!” she said.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_Cookiewalk2.jpg