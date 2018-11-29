Bradford students place in essay contest

BRADFORD — Bradford High School students Emma Canan and Maggie Manuel were two of 21 students recognized for their winning essays and posters during the 18th annual Families Matter poster and essay contest “Traditions Build Strong Families” presented by Family Services of Montgomery County. According to Family Services, there were over 160 entries. Bradford had two winners from the 160 entries. There were 11 winners in the essay contest and 10 winners in the poster contest.

Canan won the big raffle prize at the end of the ceremony at the Mandalay Banquet Center in Moraine for the 2018 Awards Breakfast presented by Family Services.

Canan is the daughter of Casey and Kim Canan. Manuel is the daughter of Trey and Machelle Manuel. Canan and Manuel are sophomores at Bradford High School.

