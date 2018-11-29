Commissioners approve property purchase

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of a property by the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department.

Miami County Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp told the commissioners that the site has a well that is part of a superfund site. The department will pay $150,000 for two tracts of land immediately east of the department offices.

“Basically, we consolidate our property. Although we don’t have have an obligation to purchase this property, I believe it’s in the county’s best interest as well as maintaining a good working relationship with the U.S. EPA,” he said.

The property is located on County Road 25-A across the street from the Sanitary Engineering facility. A residence on the property will be demolished, Huelskamp said.

Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien asked if there were any other superfund site wells on private property that the county doesn’t own. Huelskamp said there are wells “clear down to Lytle Road.”

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of a new work station for the Common Pleas Court at a cost of $4,066.

The board also set a public hearing for 1 p.m. on Dec. 13, to discuss issuing $250 million in hospital facilities improvement and refunding revenue bonds for the Kettering Health Network.

