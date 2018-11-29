Troy bus damaged by pedestrian

TROY — On their way to a field trip to Victoria Theater, a bus carrying fourth and fifth grade students from Heywood Elementary was compromised by a pedestrian who allegedly threw a book bag striking a bus mirror on Thursday morning.

Troy City Schools officials said the driver, students and staff were not in danger during the incident. Superintendent Chris Piper said a person on a sidewalk on the route to the theater threw a bookbag at the bus, breaking the glass in the mirror. Due to safety policy, another bus was sent to pick up the students. Piper said Dayton Police were contacted and were investigating the incident. No estimate of the cost to replace the mirror was available. A One Call Now was sent to students’ parents regarding the incident. Students were able to continue to participate in the field trip without delay.

Students traveling to Victoria Theater during incident

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

