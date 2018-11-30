State honors Beagle for service to Ohio

COLUMBUS — On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate recognized State Sen. Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) for his years of dedicated service to Ohio’s 5th Senate District, which includes Miami and Preble counties and portions of Montgomery and Darke counties.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this capacity for the last eight years,” Beagle said. “With the support of my family, colleagues and constituents we have been able to accomplish great things for the people of Ohio.”

Throughout his time in the Ohio Senate, Beagle has been a leading voice in addressing Ohio’s workforce needs. Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Beagle in 2013, invested $25 million in a state revolving loan fund to train unemployed and underemployed workers for in-demand jobs. Loans from the fund were used to provide individuals training through public and private colleges, universities and career centers.

Most recently, Beagle sponsored Senate Bill 3, to help develop a statewide strategy aimed at preparing the next generation of workers to take on careers in some of Ohio’s most in-demand professions.

In addition to workforce development efforts, Beagle has been a champion for Ohio families, giving 400,000 people born in Ohio the ability to request a copy of their original birth certificate. Learn more on this legislation here.

He has worked across the aisle on issues related to the opioid epidemic, helping victims of human trafficking and school safety measures.

“It has been a true privilege working alongside Bill on important issues that are improving the lives of the people we represent,” said Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering), who honored Beagle with a speech during Wednesday’s session. “He has become a great friend and respected colleague by all of us here in the Ohio Senate and we will miss him dearly.”

Beagle currently serves as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Public Utilities, the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood.

In January, Ohio’s 5th Senate District will be represented by current State Rep. Steve Huffman of Tipp City.