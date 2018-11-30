Lincoln Community Center project OK’ed

TROY — The buildings committee will recommend to council to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for a Lincoln Community Center repair project not to exceed $120,000.

The committee met Wednesday and reviewed the request.

Chairman Bill Lutz and member Bobby Phillips were present. Committee member Robin Oda was not present.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the repair project will be paid for by federal Community Development Block Grant funds, which will not have to be paid back by the organization. Titterington said the majority of the project will address exterior repairs, with the exception of a few interior components.

Roof repairs, parking lot, water and sewer lines, maintenance for interior plumbing and backflow, and a replacement water heater are among the list of items needed, he said.

Titterington noted that the city is responsible for the exterior of the LCC, and the LCC is responsible for the interior maintenance.

“We will in-kind provide whatever support we can, reasonable support, repair support whatever,” Titterington said. He said the bid would cover all the exterior recommendations from the building’s previous assessment.

Lutz asked if once the repairs were made, whether there would be more clarity to what the city and the LLC were responsible for.

“There should be clarity on a lot of issues once we resolve the budget and we have documentation from 1966 that spell out the relationship as it is now,” Titterington said.

At the Nov. 19 council meeting, LLC Board Treasurer Ted Zimmerman alleged that the city would be cutting off the center from its city provided in-kind utility services in exchange for a $25,000 agency fund in the 2019 budget.

In previous reports, Titterington said the LCC began the process to get land transferred from Troy City Schools to the city as part of its long-term strategic plan.

Phillips asked how the Community Improvement Corp. would be used to facilitate the transfer of the LCC in the future. Titterington said the CIC could be used to transfer ownership of the LCC from the city so that the LCC would be owned outright. He said the CIC could act as a lessor, but it would be pointless to do so because it would keep the relationship between the entities as it is today.

Due to a revert clause, if it’s no longer used for the LCC purpose, the property would be returned to the city’s park board.

Council member John Twilliger asked for clarification on the ownership of the property. Titterington said the city is the owner of the lot after it was turned over by the Troy City School district recently. The board of park commissioners was in possession of the lot behind the center. The city recently combined all the lots into one single parcel under the city’s name.

Titterington said it was the wish of the LCC to streamline the ownership as part of its strategic plan. He said he is still working on a resolution to the budget issues that were raised during the Nov. 19 council meeting.

The LLC’s budget allocation of $25,000 will have a second reading at the next council meeting. A committee meeting in regard to that issue had not been set as of press time.

Repairs up to $120K needed