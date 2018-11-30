FFA competes in county, district contests

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently participated in the 2018 FFA County and District Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Events. The county competition was hosted at Miami East High School and the district competition was hosted at New Bremen High School.

Participating was Novice Period 4 — Team Blue were team members Chair Cadence Ray, Vice Chair Sunnee Hazel, Austin Francis, Haley Horne, Ethan Ott, Kris Richey, Cael Rose, Elias Strubler and Samuel Sutherly.

Participating was Novice Period 4 — Team White were team members Chair Summer Sizemore, Vice Chair Evan Massie, Grayson Jacobe, Sierra Johnson, Skylar Phillips and Anthony Putnam.

Participating in Novice Period 5 — Team Blue were team members Chair Emma Sutherly, Vice Chair Marisa Savini, Courtney Bair, Gwyndalynn Ferryman, Abigail Henderson, Kaitlyn Roop and Gretchen Stevens.

Participating in Novice Period 5 — Team White were team members Chair Lexi Stevens, Vice Chair Rylee Puthoff, Ian Ellis, Jayden Gates, Chloe Gump and Katie Larson.

The students showed their knowledge of Parliamentary Procedure by holding a mock meeting and giving quality discussion on motions. Participants were given two minutes preparation time and asked to demonstrate parliamentary procedure abilities including FFA opening and closing ceremonies in a 15-minute time period.

Advancing to the District Competition at New Bremen High School was Novice Period 5 — Team Blue. Representing Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Chair Emma Sutherly, Vice Chair Marisa Savini, Courtney Bair, Gwyndalynn Ferryman, Abigail Henderson, Katie Larson, Kaitlyn Roop and Gretchen Stevens. The team placed seventh.