December FFA Members of Month named

CASSTOWN — The December Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Abigail Covault and Kearsten Kirby.

Covault is the daughter of Jim and Dawn Covault of Piqua. She is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Kirby is the daughter of Kenny and Jenny Kirby of Piqua. She is a junior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Both Covault and Kirby participated in the recent District 5 FFA Job Interview Career Development Event. Covault was the fifth overall placing in her division (sophomore competition). Her Supervised Agricultural Education Experience Program consists of raising and breeding sows and litters of pigs each year. Kirby was the second highest fruit salesperson in the chapter’s recent fruit sales fundraiser. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Program consists of raising and breeding goats and market goats for the fair.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.