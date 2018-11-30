Search warrant leads to drug arrests

TROY — Good police work, along with a little luck, led to a pair of arrests and the recovery of drugs at a home on South Union Street on Friday morning.

Troy Police Captain Jeff Kunkleman said that an ongoing drug investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant for a residence at 204 1/2 South Union Street.

“While serving the search warrant, we got information that the dealer’s source was possibly going to show up,” said Kunkleman, “and he did.”

When the dealer’s dealer spotted officers, “he drove through a yard and fled.”

“As we pursued him,” Kunkleman went on, “the pursuit went from the 200 block of Union to North Mulberry. When he got on East Main there were some drugs discarded that we were able to recover and some more drugs recovered after we got him stopped.”

A second subject, the target of the original search warrant, was also taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation, according to Kunkleman, is ongoing and addition charges may still be filed and more arrests made.

Arrested at the scene after fleeing was Deontay Brown, 40, out of Dayton. Brown is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Tampering With Evidence, and Failure to Comply/Fleeing and Eluding, all felonies of the third-degree.

Also arrested was Timothy Mowry, Jr. 39, of Troy. Mowry faces two counts of Trafficking in Drugs, both of those charges are felonies.

Troy police have not yet disclosed the quantity of drugs that were recovered from the two men.

Brown and Mowry are incarcerated at the Miami County Jail and awaiting arraignment.

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Troy Police officers and detectives execute a search warrant at 204 1/2 South Union Street on Friday morning. Deontay Brown Timothy Mowry, Jr.