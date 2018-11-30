Live Christmas trees very popular

MIAMI COUNTY — ‘Tis the season for chestnuts roasting on an open fire, yuletide carols, colorful decorations, and of course, Christmas trees.

Live Christmas trees are morre popular than ever and Miami County has a number of places for families to choose their own perfect tree.

The Miami Valley Today went to Facebook to ask readers where they suggest finding the tree of their dreams.

For those who like the option of cutting their own tree, several businesses came highly recommended, garnering multiple nods from readers:

Valley View Farms, 4163 Walnut Grover Road, Troy

Kraft’s Christmas Tree Farm, 6780 S. Karns Road, West Milton

Fulton Farms, 2393 S. St. Rt. 202, Troy

Hahn Christmas Tree Farm, 4080 Monroe Concord Rd., Troy

For those wishing to purchase a pre-cut tree, our readers suggested, Kroger, Lowe’s, and George’s Dairy Bar in Piqua.

Live Christmas trees are beautiful and add a wonderul aroma to make your season bright, but with lives trees come safety concerns.

Captain Tim Risner of the Piqua Fire Department offers some suggestions in placing an caring for a live tree.

Keep your tree holder filled with fresh water

Avoid placing your tree near any heat source

Use only Underwriters Laboratories-approved lights

Make sure to turn off tree lights before going to bed or leaving your home

When choosing your tree, look for one that is fresh

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Terry and Rrenee Waag of Covington select their 2018 Christmas tree at George’s Dairy Bar Tree Lot on Friday. George’s is one of a variety of local places to purchase live Christmas trees https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_113018mju_georges_ChristmasTreeLot-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Terry and Rrenee Waag of Covington select their 2018 Christmas tree at George’s Dairy Bar Tree Lot on Friday. George’s is one of a variety of local places to purchase live Christmas trees