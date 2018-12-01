OSP pursuit ends in arrest

PIQUA — A report of a vehicle driving in a reckless manner led to a pursuit by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Monnin spotted the vehicle southbound on Interstate 75 around 1 p.m. near the 81 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle, described as a dark-colored Honda with Kentucky license plates, refused to pull over and Trooper Monnin called the pursuit in to dispatch.

The chase made its way south on I-75 with speeds reaching more than 90 miles per hour. Trooper Monnin reported traffic to be moderate and rainy road conditions.

Other troopers deployed stop sticks near a Troy exit but the fleeing driver managed to elude them.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy joined in the chase but disengaged as it appeared the pursuit would leave the county.

Tipp City Police were working to get into a blocking position near St. Rt. 571 and additional Ohio State Highway Patrol units were setting up to block traffic around the 65 mile marker.

As traffic was cleared, a trooper performed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique), deliberately contacting the fleeing vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and forcing him to stop.

Taken into custody at the scene was Zabadea Baumgardner.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials, Baumgardner was transported to an area hospital and will be formally charged and incarcerated upon his release.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_OSP_Logo.jpg