Toys for Tots program seeks donations

MIAMI COUNTY — The Western Ohio Detachment of the Marine Corps League is again sponsoring the “Toys for Tots” drive in the area. With the closing of all Toys-R-Us stores, the program has lost a major corporate sponsor, which has had a significant impact on the local campaign.

Organizers are looking for the communities help to make up some of the difference and make Christmas merry for the less fortunate children in Miami and Shelby counties.

Qualification for and distribution of the toys will be handled by a variety of other agencies:

• Piqua — The Piqua Salvation Army

• Tipp City — Tipp Needy Baskets

• Troy and other parts of Miami County — Miami County Job and Family Services

• Sidney — The Sidney Salvation Army.

Registration for toys must be handled through the appropriate agency based on your residence. All toys collected will be distributed in the community in which they are collected.

New, unwrapped toys may be placed in boxes throughout the service area. For a complete list of box locations or to make a monetary donation online, go to http://sidney-oh.toysfortots.org.

Toys should be dropped off by Dec. 17.