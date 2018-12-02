Miami County artists awarded grants

MIAMI COUNTY — On Nov. 27 — Giving Tuesday — the Piqua Arts Council along with their partners, Studio 14 Creative Arts Center, Mayflower Arts Center and Tipp City Area Arts Council awarded grants to five local artists to help them with projects in 2019. Recipients of grants were Jared Younce, Bonnie Caruso, Jaden Fisher and Jimmy Felts.

Jared Younce, along with twin brother Justin Younce, have been awarded money to produce an EP of some of their songs with their band, Reflektion. The duo hopes to have a release party when the CD is finished to benefit Miami County.

Newly minted as an artist, Bonnie Caruso has been awarded money to pursue more education in the arts by studying with local award winning artist Shirley DeLaet. Caruso will continue to exhibit art in the area and teach classes to up and coming artists.

Jaden Fisher will be able to purchase new camera equipment and attend a National Geographic workshop in Dayton with his grant money. Upon completion of the project, Fisher will have an exhibition of his photographs in Miami County.

Local guitarist Jimmy Felts will be purchasing new recording equipment and funding the production of a new recording of his work with the money from the Miami County Artist Grant. He will continue to perform free concerts across the Miami Valley and distribute the CDs as part of the grant.

“This is really a great way to support artists in the county,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “We feel very strongly about growing and promoting the arts in the county and this is just the first step to making this a much larger program that will continue to impact the community.”

Funding for the project was provided by The Troy Foundation and The Duke Foundation. Grant recipients will be awarded the money at the Piqua Arts Council’s Kick Off Celebration in January 2019.