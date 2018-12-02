Council to review end-of-year fund transfers

TROY — Troy City Council will review the city’s fifth reappropriation of 2018 at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The appropriation amount of $1,040,000 from the general fund is to be transferred to the following accounts: Small Business Development Revolving Loan Fund and Ohio Public Works Commission Fund.

Other reappropriations include approximately $135,000 to be transferred to the fire department fund for overtime, sick leave and vacation payout; $35,000 for costs relating the trash collection; $25,000 in additional funding for equipment for the electrical department and $265,000 for expenditures in the general government operations for communications and miscellaneous services; $215,000 to the OPWC fund for additional costs associated with the McKaig Road Capital Improvement Fund; $2,000 in the TIF fund for auditor and treasurer fees; $50,000 to the Miami Shores Fund for supplies for resale in the pro-shop, maintenance of facilities and computer supplies; and $125,000 to the investment fund for earnings.

Council will have a public hearing regarding the city’s Downtown Riverfront Overlay district revisions.

Council will have the following resolutions to consider on its agenda:

R-63-2018 2019 Funding, Lincoln Community Center, $25,000. This resolution will have its second reading

R-68-2018 Bid Lincoln Community Center Repair Project, $120,000 This resolution will have its first reading.

The repair project will use revolving loan funds, which will not have to be repaid by the organization. The repair work consists of exterior repairs to the center’s roof, window gaps, plumbing issues and other areas of the building.

Council will have the following ordinances to consider on its agenda:

O-48-2018 Amend KHN PD General Plan A public hearing was held on Nov. 19 with no one against or in favor of the proposed amended plan. The ordinance will have its third reading with emergency designation.

O-49-2018 Rezone 532 Grant Street (IL 8661) from OR-1, Office-Residential District to M-2, Light

Industrial District. A public hearing was held Nov. 19 with no one against or in favor of the zoning change. The ordinance will have its third reading.

O-56-2018 Revision to Zoning Code Section 1143.25 Regarding DR-O District Public Hearing 12-3-2018 2nd Reading

O-59-2018 Reappropriation — First reading

In other news:

McKaig Road reopened from Lake Street to South Dorset on Nov. 30. McKaig Road Improvement Project includes a planned roundabout at the intersection of McKaig and Dorset, which will be constructed in the summer of 2019.

The Miami Shores Clubhouse project recently completed its concrete floors. Trusses are expected to be set next week.

Cassidy Mitchell was appointed to the position of clerk for the Fire Department.

The Clay and Ellis waterline project was awarded to Finfrock Construction for $481,000. Ten bids were received and council authorized $500,000 for the project.

City offices will close Dec. 24 and 25. Refuse and recycling will be delayed one day starting on Christmas Day.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

