Git along little dogie

Cash Wheelock, 4, of West Milton moseyed over to the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Sunday to have a photo taken with Santa and his miniature pony.during the annual Pet Pictures With Santa at the mall. Wheelock and his pony got a big assist from his parents Kenny and Jenny.
