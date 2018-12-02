Max Erdahl wins Concord Spelling Bee

TROY — The 2018 Concord Elementary Spelling Bee held its annual spelling bee on Nov. 30. After 27 rounds of spelling, Max Erdahl was declared the winner. Max is a fourth grader representing Mrs. Weber’s homeroom. Fifth grader, Parth Rajput, was the runner up and represented Mrs. Niekamp’s homeroom. Twenty students participated in the spelling bee at Concord Elementary.

Erdahl will represent Concord at the Troy City Schools district spelling bee in January.

