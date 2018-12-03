City adds assistant police chief, fire chief jobs

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City council added the newly created positions of fire and EMS chief and assistant police chief to the city’s pay and benefit schedule.

Mayor Joe Gibson also swore in the newest police officer, Mike Morgan.

“It is indeed an honor and a pleasure to welcome the newest member of our City of Tipp City community,” he said.

The ordinance adding the new positions to the city’s pay schedule set the maximum bi-weekly salary for the new assistant police chief at $3,617.94, and at $3,989.74 for the chief of fire and emergency services.

At a recent meeting, Police Chief Eric Burris said the creation of the new role would create more opportunity for advancement in the department and transfer administrative duties away from the sergeants to the assistant, allowing the sergeants to spend more time with officers.

Council also voted to approve the 2019 budget and appropriations.