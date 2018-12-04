City addresses Water Street access

TROY — Troy City Council began its meeting with a moment of silence in memory of former President George H. W. Bush on Monday.

Council members Robin Oda and John Schweser were not present.

Kelly Snyder, a resident of Atlantic Street, asked council if the goal was to eventually close down Water Street due to the Kettering Health Network’s new Troy Hospital.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said, “At this time there’s no plans, there’s nothing on the table or plans to close down Water Street.”

Titterington explained that the hospital combined the lots as one continuous parcel and will utilize a “keyhole vacation” to allow access to Elm Street.

“It’s always possible, but they are concentrating on the main building. There are no plans for what’s going to happen on the north side of Water Street. Until that time, they don’t have anything. We haven’t discussed anything with them,” he said.

Titterington said if the closing of Water Street would come to fruition, additional traffic engineering would have to be completed. Snyder said she was concerned due to the hospital being located near her neighborhood.

Resident Lester Conard commented on the lack of attendance by those who request rezoning or loans from the city. President Marty Baker said council does not require their attendance, which Conard claimed it was due to council passing legislation without questions.Baker also noted there were representatives from Kettering Health Network for the record.

Council member Todd Severt requested that legislation regarding the Lincoln Community Center’s funding of $25,000 go to a third reading.

Titterington later commented that he, Mayor Michael Beamish, and Sue Knight will be meeting with the LCC board later this week.

Troy Senior Citizens Center Director Tamara Baynard Ganger presented council its token of appreciation for the services the city provides the center.

“We thank you so much for all you do for the Troy Senior Citizens Center and we couldn’t be there without al of your support and we are very grateful,” Baynard Ganger said.

Council member Brock Heath thanked the Troy Senior Citizens Center and shared how his grandmother enjoyed the center as her “home away from home” until her passing. He commended the center for its services to the community.

A public hearing was held in regard to the ordinance for the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District.

No one spoke in favor or against the ordinance. A committee meeting is tentatively set for next Monday.

In other news:

Council unanimously adopted the following legislation:

• R-68-2018 — Bid Lincoln Community Center Repair Project, $120,000. The repair project will use revolving loan funds, which will not have to be repaid by the organization. The repair work consists of exterior repairs to the center’s roof, window gaps, plumbing issues and other areas of the building.

• O-48-2018 — Amend KHN PD General Plan

• O-49-2018 — Rezone 532 Grant Street (IL 8661) from OR-1, Office-Residential District to M-2, Light Industrial District

• O-59-2018 — Reappropriation

No plans for now to close for Troy Hospital